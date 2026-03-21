Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Centenary: Uddhav Thackeray Launches 5-Week Export-Import Logistics Training Course To Boost Local Employment

Mumbai: Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a 5-week Export-Import Logistics Course to boost assured employment opportunities. The announcement for the course came during a press conference held at Sena Bhavan in Dadar. The course was launched at Sena Bhavan in Dadar during a press conference and coincided with the birth centenary celebrations of Balasaheb Thackeray.

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According to Thackeray, the course aims to equip local youth with skills in customs clearance, logistics operations, warehousing, and supply chain management, creating direct employment opportunities. The five-week program will train the first batch of 30 participants starting today.

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Details Of the Course

The Export-Import Logistics Course, jointly organised by the Local Self-Government Committee Federation and the Indian Institute of Freight Forwarders (FFFAI Education Wing), will be held over five Saturdays.

The program includes 30 hours of classroom training and 20 days of practical experience in companies.

A minimum government-mandated qualification of 12th pass is required, the course is designed for beginners and meets government-mandated standards. Certificates will also be issued upon completion, and the course fee ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

The focus is on skill development rather than just job placement, providing foundational knowledge and preparing participants for career growth.

An intermediary course will be offered later for those seeking promotions or supervisory roles. While organisers ensure participants are fully trained, maintaining placements and advancing in their careers will be the responsibility of the students themselves.

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