November 17 marks the 14th death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Keshav Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb and revered by his supporters as 'Hindu Hriday Samrat'. A fiery orator, political cartoonist and influential leader, Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012, leaving behind a significant imprint on Maharashtra's political landscape.

From cartoonist to Shiv Sena founder

Born on January 23, 1926, Thackeray began his career as a cartoonist with the Free Press Journal before launching the political weekly Marmik in 1960. In 1966, he founded the Shiv Sena, championing the cause of the Marathi Manoos and subsequently making Hindutva a central plank of his political ideology.

Although he never held a constitutional position, his influence on Maharashtra's politics was widely acknowledged. Known for his sharp one-liners, provocative speeches and uncompromising views, Balasaheb commanded a devoted following.

On his 14th death anniversary, here are 10 of his most memorable and widely quoted statements that reflected his political ideology, personality and vision.

10 unforgettable quotes by Bal Thackeray

On Marathi identity: "Maharashtra for Maharashtrians."

On fighting for justice: "If you do not get justice by talking, get justice by hitting the mouth. But justice must be obtained."

On employment: "Aspire to be a job giver rather than a job seeker."

Read Also Bal Thackeray 14th Death Anniversary: 10 Unforgettable Quotes By Shiv Sena Founder

On determination: "Once in life you have made a decision, do not look back, because those who look back cannot make history."

On Hindutva: "I'm a Hindu, a mad mad Hindu."

On political influence: "I have the remote control of politics and the remote control will continue to remain with me."

On his political ideology: "I am not against every Muslim, but only those who reside in this country but do not obey the laws of the land. I consider such people traitors."

On age and outlook: "You may be old in age, but never too old in thought."

On self-confidence: "If you have self-confidence, you will not die anywhere in the world."

On Marathi unity: "Stay united, build a strong unity of Marathi people by burying caste and differences. Only then will you survive and Maharashtra will survive."

A legacy that continues to resonate

These statements reflect different aspects of Thackeray's political journey, from his advocacy of Marathi identity to his Hindutva ideology and distinctive approach to leadership. His legacy continues to evoke strong reactions, admiration among supporters and criticism from opponents.