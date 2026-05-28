Bakri Eid 2026: Tensions Flare At Kalyan’s Durgadi Fort As Shiv Sena Protests Ban On Temple Entry Reviving Decades-Long Dispute; VIDEO

Bakri Eid 2026: Tensions Flare At Kalyan’s Durgadi Fort As Shiv Sena Protest Ban On Temple Entry; VIDEO |

Kalyan: The decades-old religious dispute surrounding Kalyan’s historic Durgadi Fort resurfaced sharply on Bakri Eid on Thursday, triggering protests, heavy police deployment and heightened tensions in the area after Hindu devotees were barred from entering the Durga temple located inside the fort premises.

Kalyan, Maharashtra - The long-standing religious dispute surrounding the historic Durgadi Fort in Kalyan has once again come into the spotlight this year. On the day of Bakri Eid, entry to the Durga temple inside the fort has been prohibited for Hindu devotees. The district… pic.twitter.com/GaoM77sMVW — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 28, 2026

Workers from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena staged an aggressive protest at the fort, with several activists climbing barricades and raising slogans against the administration’s restrictions. Shiv Sena workers also performed aarti at the temple premises as part of the agitation, leading to a tense atmosphere around the fort since early morning.

Authorities had imposed restrictions on entry to the temple on the occasion of Bakri Eid as part of preventive measures to maintain law and order. The district administration has also reiterated that no Islamic prayers or religious activities would be permitted inside the fort premises except on officially designated occasions.

What Is The Dispute About?

The Durgadi Fort dispute has remained sensitive for decades due to the presence of both the Durga temple atop the fort and an Eidgah at its base. Hindu organisations claim the site originally belongs to the Durga temple, while members of the Muslim community maintain that the Eidgah has religious significance for them. The matter remains pending before the courts.

As tensions escalated on Thursday, police personnel and State Reserve Police Force teams were deployed in large numbers across the fort area to prevent any untoward incident. Barricades were erected and movement around the site was closely monitored.

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Ghantanad Andolan Led By Sena's Anand Dighe

The protest also revived the historic 'Ghantanad Andolan' associated with the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. The agitation, involving symbolic ringing of bells, was first launched in the early 1980s after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray opposed restrictions on Hindu devotees visiting the temple during Bakri Eid.

For nearly four decades, the issue has resurfaced every year around Bakri Eid, often requiring tight security arrangements in Kalyan. In recent years, both factions of Shiv Sena have continued the annual protests, while this year BJP leaders and workers also joined the agitation in large numbers.

Officials stated that the restrictions were imposed solely to maintain peace and avoid communal flare-ups, especially given the history of tensions linked to the site. Police maintained that the overall situation remained under control despite sporadic confrontations and slogan shouting by protesters.

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