Bakri Eid 2022: Additional Municipal Commissioner reviews Deonar Abattoir

Deonar Abattoir has been considered Asia's biggest Abattoir. This is being prepared with all new services before the upcoming Bakri-Eid. Additional Municipal Commissioner,(City) Ashish Sharma has taken a review of progress.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Vishwas Shankarvar, Additional Municipal Commissioner of M east, Mahendra Uabale, Managing Director of Devnar Abattoir, officers of Police department, fire brigade, traffic police were also present during the meeting.

Bakri Eid will be celebrated on July 10,2022. BMC gives permission to sell Goat and buffaloes in Deonar Abattoir. This year goats and buffaloes will be sold from June 29. Permanent and temporary sheds are being constructed to keep animals. All the premises will be kept under CCTV surveillance. Therefore, 364 CCTV cameras are installed.

Preparation Water, fodder, Primary Animal health care centre are prepared at Deonar Abattoir. Control rooms are set up to help citizens. Primary health centres, Covid testing centres and ambulances will be kept ready for citizens. No exit charge will be levied on purchase of goats.

Citizens should take permission according to policy laid by the BMC to cut goats outside Abattoir. Buffaloes will be cut only in Deonar Abattoir on July 10, 11 and 13 July. 350 police personnel will be deployed at Deonar Abattoir during these days. 1916 and 1293 are toll free numbers.

Buffaloes will only be slaughtered at abattoir and citizens who want to slaughter buffaloes should book their time through an online portal which will help to reduce the crowd as a precautionary measure considering Covid-19.

BMC has appealed Common Citizens not to visit Devnar Abattoir during Bakri-eid days. and also appealed senior citizens and Children not to visit Deonar Abattoir during these days.