Bahá’í Community Celebrates Birth Anniversaries Of Báb And Bahá’u’lláh At Marine Lines With Prayers, Music And Dance

The gathering at Marine Lines |

Mumbai's Bahá’í community gathered at the Bahá’í Centre in Marine Lines on November 9 and 10 to celebrate the birth anniversaries of the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh, two central figures of the faith.

The celebrations featured prayers, readings from sacred writings, music and reflections on the teachings of the spiritual leaders.

Bharatanatyam Performance Adds Cultural Touch To Birth Anniversary Of The Báb

On Monday evening, the community joined Bahá’ís across the world in commemorating the birth of the Báb, regarded as a Manifestation of God and the herald of Bahá’u’lláh. Adding a cultural dimension to the evening, which coincided with Diwali and the festive New Year celebrations, was a Bharatanatyam performance by Shravani, a student of SNDT College. Through her portrayal of a devotee of Lord Shiva, she expressed her reverence and spiritual devotion through dance.

The performance reflected a central principle of the Bahá’í Faith — the oneness of religion and the belief that the great Manifestations of God across different faiths have brought divine guidance to humanity at different stages of its spiritual evolution, said Nargis Gaur, a leader of the Bahá’í community in Mumbai.

Birth Anniversary Of Bahá’u’lláh Observed With Prayers And Reflections On World Peace

Tuesday evening was devoted to commemorating the birth of Bahá’u’lláh through prayers, readings from his sacred writings and reflections on his message of hope, spiritual renewal and the vision of a united world.

"For Bahá’ís, the occasion is not simply a remembrance of His birth, but a renewal of their commitment to His vision of a united and peaceful world," said Gaur.

Bahá’u’lláh Born In Persia In 1817, Revered As Divine Messenger By Bahá’ís

Bahá’u’lláh, whose name means 'Glory of God', was born in Persia in 1817. Bahá’ís regard him as the latest in a succession of divine messengers sent by God to guide humanity. These include Krishna, Buddha, Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad.

The oneness of humanity is at the heart of Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings. He taught that all people belong to one human family and that divisions based on race, nationality, religion and gender must give way to unity and understanding.

His teachings also emphasise equality between women and men, the independent investigation of truth, the elimination of prejudice, harmony between science and religion, universal education, the elimination of extremes of wealth and poverty, and the establishment of universal peace.

The celebrations concluded with fellowship among community members, reaffirming the faith's message of unity, compassion and service to humanity.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/