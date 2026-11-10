Tamil Nadu Library Book Procurement Scam: Madras High Court Orders DVAC To Register FIR, Freeze Publisher's Bank Accounts

Madras High Court | Wikipedia

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to immediately register an FIR into alleged large-scale irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries in Tamil Nadu, observing that crores of rupees had been siphoned from the public exchequer.

Court Orders Freezing Of Publisher Agal Vilakku's Bank Accounts

A Division Bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi also ordered the immediate freezing of the bank accounts of Agal Vilakku Publications, its proprietor Mohan and others involved in the alleged fraud.

The court directed the State Government to initiate disciplinary action, including suspension, against officials involved in the fraudulent procurement. It also asked the Director of Public Libraries to identify and furnish details of all officials responsible for the purchases over the last two years and more, so that they could be impleaded in the ongoing contempt proceedings.

Contempt Petition Alleges Violation Of June 2024 Library Procurement Guidelines

The orders were passed in a contempt petition filed by Ramasubbu, alleging violation of the High Court's June 19, 2024 directions on transparent procurement of books for public libraries.

The Bench expressed concern that despite the earlier judgment laying down safeguards for book procurement, serious irregularities had surfaced in the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore. The controversy had triggered widespread criticism from writers and political leaders. The government had cancelled the existing procurement orders, relieved IAS officer Jayanthi of her responsibility as Director of Public Libraries, and the DVAC had commenced an enquiry.

Court Questions DVAC Over Delay In Registering FIR Against Public Servants

Pointing out that no FIR had been registered despite the allegations coming to light, the Bench questioned why the DVAC had not registered a case against unidentified public servants. When the Public Prosecutor acknowledged that a crime had been committed, the court asked what prevented the agency from initiating criminal proceedings.

The judges observed that provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act were attracted, given the alleged scale of the irregularities and the apparent involvement of government officials.

High Court Says AI-Generated And Plagiarised Books Should Not Be Purchased For Public Libraries

The Bench also underlined that public libraries must provide readers with authentic and reliable information. It said books containing dubious content, false narratives, plagiarised material and AI-generated works would fall within the category of publications of "doubtful taste" under the Tamil Nadu Public Libraries Rules, 1950, and should not be purchased.

Referring to the earlier judgment, the court recalled its directions for transparent procurement, including public disclosure of shortlisted books, an opportunity for publishers and others to raise objections, and an enquiry into alleged unfair practices.

The judges directed librarians to immediately prepare an inventory of the suspect books and ensure they were not made available to readers. The authorities must also disclose the exact amount spent on their procurement and produce relevant records.

The Director of Public Libraries was directed to file an affidavit detailing the entire sequence of events and identifying everyone involved, from top to bottom.

The court then posted the contempt petition to November 11 for further hearing.