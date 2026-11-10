UP: Hundreds Of Devotees Perform Pen, Inkpot And Weapon Worship At Chitragupta Dham On Yam Dwitiya |

Lucknow: A collective ceremony for the worship of pen, inkpot and weapons was organised at Bhagwan Shri Chitragupta Dham in Jhoolelal Vatika on the occasion of Yam Dwitiya on Monday.

Hundreds Of Devotees Participate In Traditional Chitragupta Puja Rituals

The programme was attended by hundreds of devotees who offered prayers to Lord Chitragupta and participated in the traditional rituals.

Programme convenor and BJP state spokesperson Dilip Srivastava said the celebrations included special decoration of the idol of Lord Chitragupta, a religious discourse, offering of 56 varieties of food (Chhappan Bhog), and collective worship of pens, inkpots and weapons. Pens were also distributed among devotees as prasad.

Collective Havan And Ganga Aarti Organised On Banks Of Gomti River

A collective havan was organised with the stated objective of promoting unity within the Kayastha community, strengthening Hinduism and raising political awareness. A special Ganga Aarti was also performed on the banks of the Gomti at Bhagwan Shri Chitragupta Ghat.

Prominent among those present were Kayastha Foundation Trust president Rajiv Srivastava, working president Arvind Srivastava, Manoj Dinger, Kirti Chaudhary, Nishith Srivastava, Swapnil Srivastava, Sachin Nigam and Ranjana Srivastava.