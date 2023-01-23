Bageshwar Baba controversy: Anti-superstition activist Shyam Manav gets death threats saying he will be 'another Dabholkar'; security increased

Shyam Manav, founder president of All India Superstition Eradication Committee | Twitter

Shyam Manav, founder president of All India Superstition Eradication Committee, has received death threats. It has come to light that Manav has received several death threats claiming to make him 'another Narendra Dabholkar'.

Narendra Dabholkar was a rationalist and anti-superstition activist from Maharashtra, who was assassinated in broad daylight in 2013.

What is the entire controversy?

Shyam Manav had challenged Bageshwar Baba, who claims to have the clairvoyance of knowing people's minds and telling information about a stranger. When Bageshwar Baba aka Dhirendra Maharaj came to Nagpur, Shyam Manav gave him a challenge. Manav had said that if Baba proves his divine power, he will be given a reward of 30 lakhs. Shyam Manav also warned that a case may be registered against Bageshwar Baba under the Maharashtra's Anti-superstition and Black Magic Act. Though Shastri initially accepted the challenge, he reportedly chickened out two days before and left Nagpur. Manav and his team then filed a police complaint against Bageshwar Baba under Maharashtra's anti-superstition law. After that, it is speculated that Baba's devotees may have sent threatening messages to Shyam Manav.

Manav's son receives threatening messages

It has been revealed that Shyam Manav's son received threatening messages on his mobile phone. One of the member of Manav's organisation, Harish Deshmukh, has informed the police about this. "You will be shot and killed by tomorrow afternoon, you should keep quit," messages received on the activist's phone said.

Security of Manav increased after threats

Meanwhile, after messages and calls threatening to kill Shyam Manav, a complaint was duly lodged with the police. After that, the security arrangement outside Shyam Manav's house in Nagpur has been increased.

Earlier, 2 personnel of Maharashtra Special Prosecution Unit were deployed for the security of Shyam Manav. Now, two more gunmen and 3 police personnel have been included in it.

