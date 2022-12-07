Badlapur teacher held for molesting Class 10 girl

Representative Photo | Pixabay

The Badlapur (East) police have arrested a 35-year-old school teacher for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old Class 10 student at Yogi Shri Arvind Gurukul School in Badlapur. The incident took place on Dec 3 on the first floor of the school premises.

“Mr Ajit Irmali who used to teach geography and doubled as a sports teacher in the school had sent the girl to the sports equipment room on the first floor to bring his bike key. He followed her in, closed the door of the room and molested her. The girl and her parents lodged a complaint in this regard on Dec 3,” said police inspector Swati Petkar of Badlapur (East) police station.

According to Ms Petkar, Mr Irmali has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are now investigating Mr Irmali's past behaviour record.