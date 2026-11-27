CCTV footage shows Harshal Shinde running towards a grocery shop before collapsing inside | File Photo

Badlapur, November 27, 2026: The growing menace of stray dogs in urban areas has claimed another life, with an 18-year-old Class XII student dying in Badlapur after allegedly running in fear when a pack of stray dogs chased him.

The tragic incident took place in the Shani Nagar area of Badlapur West on Thursday evening. CCTV footage has captured the boy running towards a grocery shop shortly before collapsing inside.

The deceased, identified as Harshal Shinde, was a Class XII science student. He was returning home with his friends after attending tuition classes when a pack of stray dogs allegedly began chasing him. Fearing that the dogs would bite him, Harshal ran for safety and rushed into a nearby grocery shop. However, moments after entering the shop, he collapsed and died.

The incident has left residents of the area shocked and grieving over the death of a young student described as a promising boy.

Student Collapsed Inside Grocery Shop

According to the shopkeeper, an elderly woman, Harshal entered the shop in a state of panic and collapsed in front of her. She tried to help him and even offered him water in his final moments. However, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and he died shortly thereafter. Recalling the incident, the elderly woman was visibly emotional.

CCTV footage from the grocery shop has captured Harshal running towards the establishment, reportedly in fear of the stray dogs. The footage has brought renewed attention to the growing concerns over stray dog attacks and the safety of residents, particularly children and students.

Civic Body Faces Questions

The incident has also triggered questions over the functioning of the Badlapur civic administration and its measures to control the stray dog population. Residents have questioned why concrete action was not taken earlier and whether the administration had to wait for a teenager's death before addressing the issue.

Following the incident, the civic administration has decided to convene a joint meeting involving animal welfare activists, police officials and municipal officers. The meeting will discuss measures to address the growing stray dog population and provide necessary directions to animal welfare groups. The civic body has said that possible interventions to tackle the issue will also be discussed.

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However, the proposed meeting has done little to ease public anger, with residents demanding effective and sustained measures to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated.

Editorial note: The report establishes that Harshal died after collapsing while fleeing from dogs. It does not establish that he was physically attacked or bitten. The exact medical cause of death should be confirmed through an official medical or police statement before publication.

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