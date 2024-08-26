Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: 'Last 15 Days CCTV Footage Missing', Says Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar

Parents protesting outside the school. A Bandlapur Bandh was called last Tuesday after the delay in filing an FIR against a school employee who sexually assaulted two four-year-old girls. | X

In a major update on the Badlapur sexual assault case, Maharashtra's Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that the CCTV footage of last 15 days of the school is missing, reports say. Kesarkar also informed that there was no CCTV outside the school toilet either.

In the Badlapur case, the school sweeper had allegedly sexually abused the two four-year-old girls inside the school toilet. The primary accused Akshay Shinde (23) arrested on August 17, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by Kalyan court on Monday.

The opposition has slammed the government after this update. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "As expected CCTV images from the day of the Badlapur incident is missing. How can the school be allowed to get away with the criminalities. This is a 'Mahajhooti' sarkar," Chaturvedi said.

How can the school be allowed to get away with such criminality?

On Monday, the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry handed over its report to Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. The minister has suggested installing panic buttons in all schools and hostels along with CCTVs for women's safety.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) under the leadership of IPS Aarti Singh to investigate the case and the renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam will represent the case in the court. The case will be heard on fast-track court.