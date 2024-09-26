 Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Raps State For Lack Of Communication To Committee
“Till date none of the members have received any information from the State government. It reflects on your bona fide. You tell us one thing, your action speaks otherwise. Committee is not meant to be on paper,” the bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File Image

The Bombay high court on Wednesday reprimanded the government for not failing to give information to the members of the committee set up to look into the guidelines for the safety and security of children in schools following the sexual assault on two minor girls inside school premises by a cleaning staff in Badlapur in August.

The court noted that the committee was formed on August 23 and assurance was given, however, till date no communication is given by the State. It has asked state advocate to take instructions and inform them on October 1. 

