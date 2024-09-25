 Badlapur Encounter: 'Single Bullet To Head Killed Sexual Assault Accused', Says Hospital; No CCTV Footage Of Incident
Incidentally, CCTV footage from the area couldn’t be traced. The Thane police also said that the case would be transferred to the CID for further inquiry to ascertain if it was a custodial death. The forensic team have collected the evidence from the spot and Mumbra police have lodged an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.

NK Gupta Prashant Narvekar Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Badlapur rape case accused Akshay Shinde's body taken to hospital for post-mortem | FPJ

Thane: A day after Badlapur school’s accused janitor Akshay Shinde was killed in an alleged encounter, the forensic team collected evidence from the spot at Mumbra bypass in Thane. The Mumbra police have lodged an accidental death report (ADR) in the case, and an attempt to murder case against the now-deceased janitor.

No CCTV Footage Recovered

Incidentally, CCTV footage from the area and neighbourhood couldn’t be traced. The Thane police also said that the case would be transferred to the CID for further inquiry to ascertain if it was a custodial death. The police said an inquest panchnama has been conducted under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.

The inquest panchnama aids the court in coming to a conclusion about the nature of injuries and cause of death of a victim and therefore the police officer concerned should report all the required details of injuries, weapons, and witnesses.

As per Thane Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbre, Sanjay Shinde and Abhijit More are in shock after the incident and were admitted to the hospital. “We have sent a letter to CID and the National Human Rights Commission. The case will be handled by the CID.”

Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan of Thane police confirmed that all the norms of the custodial death inquiry will be followed in this incident. Reconstructing the day of the incident, police sources said that the case of unnatural sex filed by Akshay Shinde’s second wife had been transferred to the central unit of the Thane crime branch, which since September 3 was headed by Sanjay Shinde, an officer with the Maharashtra police since 1992.

Single Bullet Pierced Accused’s Head

Sanjay Shinde’s team had obtained permission for Akshay’s production warrant from the Kalyan sessions court. The team – API Nilesh More, constable Abhijit More, and Harish Tawade – left Thane around 2 pm on Monday for Taloja Jail. Sanjay Shinde and More had pistols, with the former having five bullets in his pistol. Sanjay Shinde sat beside the driver, while the three others sat beside the accused. When the van reached the Shil Daighar area, API More called Sanjay Shinde on the phone, saying that Akshay had abused them and asked where he was being taken.

Sanjay Shinde is said to have stopped the police van, tried to calm Akshay, and sat in front of him. Akshay was seated between API More and constable Abhijit More. He then snatched More’s pistol from his holster and demanded to be freed. In the scuffle, the loaded pistol got fired and hit More’s thigh. He became aggressive, brandishing the pistol at everyone, which is when Sanjay Shinde fired a bullet in self-defence.

Dean Rakesh Barot of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital said one single bullet pierced the accused’s head and the body was sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem.

