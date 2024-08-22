Badlapur Sexual Abuse: Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

(File Pic) Bombay High Court |

The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur by the sweeper inside the school premises.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan will hear the matter today (August 22).

The case has led to widespread anger among locals who staged rail roko on August 20. The school administration is being accused of not taking swift action against the accused. Moreover, parents of the girls were made to wait for more than 12 hours to get an FIR registered.

The case involves sexual assault of two minors by a 23-year-old male school attendant, who was employed as a cleaning staff member on a contractual basis from August 1. The incident occurred in the school’s toilet where the man allegedly assaulted the girls.

The crime came to light when one of the victims complained of pain and disclosed the abuse to her parents. A local doctor later confirmed the assault on both girls.

A case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 65(2) which pertains to punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age, among other charges, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was arrested and is presently in police custody till August 26.

The government has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured swift action against the school, adding that the case will be fast-tracked and the guilty won’t be spared. Noted criminal advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as special public prosecutor in the case.

The school management has suspended the principal of the school, a class teacher, and a female attendant, over the incident. The state government on Tuesday suspended three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.