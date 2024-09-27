Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Land For Son's Burial

Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde |

Mumbai: Father of accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was killed in a police encounter, has once again approached the Bombay High Court on Friday. The grieving father has reached the court against the Chief Officer of Ambernath Municipal Council seeking land for his son's burial.

Akshay Shinde's Body At Kalwa Hospital Morgue

Akshay Shinde's body is among 35 bodies overcrowding the morgue at Kalwa government hospital. Shinde was shot at point-blank range by Inspector Sanjay Shinde in what the police claim was 'self-defence' inside a police van. However, the Free Press Journal and the Bombay High Court have raised questions about the authenticity of the encounter, challenging the Thane police's narrative.

Shinde's Family Approaches Bombay HC

Shinde's family has approached the High Court, demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged encounter. They have requested that the body be buried with the option of exhumation at a later date for further forensic examination.

MNS Opposing Burial Of Accused

However, the family has faced obstacles in finding a burial site due to strong opposition from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray. The Kalwa unit of MNS has refused to allow the burial, arguing that it would defile the local burial ground.

The family is now searching for a location where they can carry out the burial in secret under police protection. Meanwhile, local activists have voiced concerns over the accumulation of bodies in the morgue, highlighting the pressing need to address the situation.