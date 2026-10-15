Badlapur Police Bust MD Drug Lab Inside House; Chemical Engineer Among 2 Arrested

Police seized 11 grams of prepared mephedrone, chemicals and laboratory equipment during a raid on an alleged drug manufacturing unit in Badlapur East | AI Generated Representational Image

Badlapur, October 15, 2026: Badlapur police have busted an illegal mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit allegedly operating from a house in a residential chawl in Mankivli village, Badlapur East.

Two men, including a highly qualified chemical engineer, have been arrested in connection with the case. Police seized chemicals, laboratory equipment and 11 grams of prepared MD, with the total value of the seized property estimated at ₹2,17,600.

Acting on a tip-off that MD was being manufactured inside a house in the Mankivli village area, a team from Badlapur East police station conducted a surprise raid at the premises under the guidance of senior officers.

During the search, police discovered a makeshift laboratory set up inside the house, where materials and chemicals used to manufacture the narcotic substance were allegedly stored.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kokan Surju Pahan (42), a resident of Mankivli village, and Santosh Vasant Potnis (54), who lives in neighbouring Khavrai village. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IV, Sachin Gore confirmed the arrests and seizure.

A case has been registered against the two accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Badlapur East police station. A court has remanded both men to police custody until October 19.

Chemical Engineer With Criminal Record

Police said Potnis, one of the arrested accused, is a chemical engineer who allegedly misused his technical knowledge to operate the drug manufacturing laboratory. According to DCP Sachin Gore, Potnis is also a habitual offender.

Police further revealed that a similar laboratory allegedly operated by Potnis within the jurisdiction of Badlapur Rural police had been seized earlier during the investigation of a case registered by Ghatkopar police.

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Police Probe Wider Drug Network

The discovery of an alleged drug manufacturing unit inside a residential chawl has raised serious concerns in the locality. Investigators are now probing whether more people were involved in the operation, the source of the raw materials used in manufacturing the drug, and the intended recipients of the finished product in Badlapur and neighbouring cities.

Police are also investigating the wider network behind the operation to establish the extent of its local or interstate links.

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