Badlapur: Girl molested on pretext of marriage consumes poison, case against son of former KDMC corporator | FPJ

A 25-year-old girl from Badlapur was molested on the pretext of marriage. As the boy was not ready for marriage, the girl tried to commit suicide by consuming poisonous medicine and she is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Ulhasnagar.

A case has been registered against Mahendra Bhoir (age 27) at Badlapur police station. Accused Mahendra is the son of a former corporator in KDMC and former sarpanch of Manere village.