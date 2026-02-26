Badlapur Egg Trafficking Case Takes Major Turn; Pharmacist Among Four Sent To Police Custody, State Women’s Commission Steps In |

Thane: The alleged illegal trade in human ova in Badlapur has taken a serious turn with the arrest of a pharmacist and three women, as investigators probe what they suspect could be a wider network operating across Mumbai and Thane.

The accused were produced before a court in Ambernath, which remanded them to police custody till February 28 citing the gravity of the offence and the need for detailed interrogation.

According to the police, the case revolves around an alleged racket that lured economically vulnerable women with monetary incentives ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in exchange for extracting their eggs.

Officials claim that the network may have functioned through agents active in different parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Pharmacist’s Role Under Scanner

Investigators have identified pharmacist Sumit Sonkambale as a key link in the chain. Police allege that he supplied hormonal injections meant to increase egg production without proper medical authorisation or oversight. Sources said that an IVF facility was being operated illegally from an office premises in Thane, where the procedures were allegedly coordinated.

In a significant development, police revealed that the accused had deleted crucial data from his mobile phone prior to arrest.

Digital forensic experts are now attempting to retrieve the erased data to establish communication trails, financial transactions and possible links to clinics or intermediaries.

Apart from Sonkambale, the arrested accused include Sulakshana Gadekar, Ashwini Chabukswar and Manjusha Wankhede.

Earlier, a hospital employee from Ulhasnagar, identified as Sonal Grelwal, was also taken into custody in connection with the probe.

The prosecution informed the court that agents associated with the racket were active in Mumbai and Thane districts, and that it was imperative to trace where the extracted ova were sent and who the ultimate beneficiaries were.

Defence Denies Allegations

Meanwhile defence counsel have rejected the allegations, claiming that the arrested women were merely working as intermediaries and that no conclusive scientific or chemical analysis report has yet been submitted before the court to substantiate the charges.

Family members of one of the accused argued that medicines recovered from her residence were meant for personal medical use by her ailing husband and child. Advocate Dilip Valanj further contended that the real masterminds allegedly influential doctors and large medical establishments have not yet been brought under scrutiny, and that the investigation has so far targeted only lower-level operatives.

Women’s Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Taking serious note of the developments, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has initiated a review of the case.

Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar held a meeting with concerned officials and sought a detailed status report on the investigation.

Addressing the media Chakankar described the allegations as “extremely serious” and said the possibility of a larger, organised racket could not be ruled out. She emphasised that a thorough and impartial probe was essential and assured that strict action would be recommended against those found guilty.

Senior health and police officials including the Civil Surgeon of Thane, were present during the review meeting.

Authorities stated that efforts are underway to examine medical records, financial trails and regulatory compliance aspects related to assisted reproductive procedures.

As the police continue custodial interrogation, attention now turns to whether investigators will be able to uncover the alleged network’s full extent and identify the individuals or institutions that may have orchestrated the operation behind the scenes.

