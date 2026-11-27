Class XII student Harshal Shinde collapsed in a shop after taking shelter from stray dogs in Badlapur West | File Photo

Badlapur, November 27, 2026: An 18-year-old Class XII student died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest while fleeing a pack of stray dogs in the Shani Nagar area of Badlapur West on Thursday afternoon.

The incident has once again brought the growing stray dog menace in the city into focus, triggering anger among residents over the Badlapur Municipal Council's alleged failure to address the problem.

The deceased, identified as Harshal Shinde, was a Class XII science student. He was returning home with his friends after attending a private coaching class when a pack of stray dogs suddenly began chasing them.

Fearing an attack, Harshal ran for his life and took shelter inside a nearby shop. He reportedly told the woman running the shop that he had rushed inside to escape the dogs. However, moments later, he suddenly collapsed on the floor.

Student Collapsed Inside Shop

The shopkeeper and Harshal's friends tried to wake him up, but he did not respond. After receiving information about the incident, his coaching class teacher rushed to the spot. Harshal was subsequently taken to a nearby private hospital in a school van. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary information suggests that Harshal may have suffered a cardiac arrest due to extreme fear and physical exertion while running away from the dogs. However, the exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem examination report.

Stray Dog Menace Persists

The incident has reignited concerns over the growing population of stray dogs in Badlapur. Residents allege that packs of dogs roam freely in several parts of the city, posing a threat to children, women and senior citizens. Despite repeated incidents of dogs chasing and attacking pedestrians, the municipal council has allegedly failed to implement effective preventive measures.

The civic body reportedly spends lakhs of rupees every year on the sterilisation of stray dogs. However, residents claim that their numbers appear to be increasing rather than declining. Packs of dogs can frequently be spotted on roads, at junctions, inside residential complexes and even around Badlapur railway station.

The incident has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the sterilisation programme, the utilisation of public funds and the municipal administration's monitoring mechanisms.

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The tragic death of a young student has intensified demands for immediate intervention. Residents are now questioning whether the municipal administration will take concrete steps to address the stray dog problem and ensure public safety before another tragedy occurs.

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