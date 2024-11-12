 Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Main Accused Shiva Kumar, Four Others Sent To Police Custody Till November 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddiqui Murder Case: Main Accused Shiva Kumar, Four Others Sent To Police Custody Till November 19

Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Main Accused Shiva Kumar, Four Others Sent To Police Custody Till November 19

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Shiva Kumar, the main accused and shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's Killa Court on Monday sent Shiva Kumar, the main accused and shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, along with four other accused, to police custody till November 19.

All accused were arrested by a joint team of UP Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch from Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Bahraich on Sunday.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Shiva Kumar Reveals He Had Bishnoi Gang's Order To Kill NCP...
article-image

About Another Leader Who Was Also On The Radar

FPJ Shorts
Himansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In Delhi (PHOTOS)
Himansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In Delhi (PHOTOS)
Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes At Jamaican Wedding Venue
Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes At Jamaican Wedding Venue
Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor
Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that another Pune leader was on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was planning to eliminate the latter and had given the responsibility of carrying out the crime through its shooters.

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

"The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was planning to kill the Pune leader too and the responsibility of carrying out the crime was given to the shooters involved in Plan B," said the official.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Shiva Kumar, Who Opened Fire At Slain NCP Leader Reveals Killing Was...
article-image

As per the official, the matter came to light after the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered a pistol which was going to be used to carry out the crime.

The Crime Branch has not disclosed the name of the leader.

After the Bishnoi gang's plan was exposed, the Crime Branch shared the inputs and information with Pune Police.

The police are also investigating whether the recce was done by the accused in this case or not.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For...

Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For...

In Pics: Veteran MLAs In Intense Battle For Consecutive Victories In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

In Pics: Veteran MLAs In Intense Battle For Consecutive Victories In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth ₹2.27 Crore From Passenger Arriving From Dubai

Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth ₹2.27 Crore From Passenger Arriving From Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Chhattisgarh Lawyer Faizan Khan Arrested For Sending Threatening...

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Chhattisgarh Lawyer Faizan Khan Arrested For Sending Threatening...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Reach 175-180 Seats, Victory Will Be Ours,' Says...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Reach 175-180 Seats, Victory Will Be Ours,' Says...