Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Main Accused Shiva Kumar, Four Others Sent To Police Custody Till November 19

Shiva Kumar, the main accused and shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's Killa Court on Monday sent Shiva Kumar, the main accused and shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, along with four other accused, to police custody till November 19.

All accused were arrested by a joint team of UP Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch from Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Bahraich on Sunday.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder.

About Another Leader Who Was Also On The Radar

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that another Pune leader was on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was planning to eliminate the latter and had given the responsibility of carrying out the crime through its shooters.

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

"The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was planning to kill the Pune leader too and the responsibility of carrying out the crime was given to the shooters involved in Plan B," said the official.

As per the official, the matter came to light after the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered a pistol which was going to be used to carry out the crime.

The Crime Branch has not disclosed the name of the leader.

After the Bishnoi gang's plan was exposed, the Crime Branch shared the inputs and information with Pune Police.

The police are also investigating whether the recce was done by the accused in this case or not.

