Baba Siddique Murder Case: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Scrap Dealer Bhagwan Singh Alias Kali

Mumbai, March 12: The special MCOCA court has refused to grant bail to Bhagwan Singh Om Singh alias Kali, a scrap dealer, arrested for his role in the murder of former state minister Baba Siddiqui. It is claimed that Kali acted as a key link in the supply chain of weapons used for the crime.

Court cites prima facie evidence against accused

Special Judge Satyanarayan R. Navander, while rejecting Kali’s plea for bail, said that, “having regard to the nature of allegations, the confessional statements recorded under the provisions of the MCOC Act, the CDR analysis and other digital evidence collected during investigation, this Court is of the prima facie view that there is sufficient material indicating the involvement of the applicant in the conspiracy and in facilitating the organised crime syndicate.”

Murder of Baba Siddiqui

Siddiqui, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office in the Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024. During the probe, the investigators had arrested Kali.

Defence claims communication related to business

While seeking bail, Kali’s lawyer Sachin T. Zalte-Patil claimed that Kali was in contact with Ram Kanojia alias Shiva (accused no. 9), one of the accused, only in connection with a scrap material business.

Therefore, the Call Detail Records (CDRs) showing communication between them cannot be treated as incriminating material. It is contended that merely because there were telephonic exchanges between them, no inference can be drawn that the applicant was a party to the alleged conspiracy.

As for the confession statement, Patil argued that the contents are hearsay.

Prosecution alleges supply of firearms

The plea was opposed by special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule, contending that the material indicates that the applicant had provided firearms for commission of the offence through Shiva.

He relied upon the CDRs as well as the confessional statements of the accused to show the nexus between the applicant and the organised crime syndicate, the prosecution contended.

It is further pointed out that the location of Shiva and Kali matched at the relevant point of time when firearms were allegedly delivered by Kali to Dharmaraj Kashyap in Rajasthan, and thereafter they travelled together to Mumbai on July 12, 2024.

According to the prosecution, when the evidence is considered cumulatively, it clearly establishes the involvement of the applicant.

Victim’s family opposes bail

The plea was also opposed by the lawyer of Siddiqui’s wife, Pradeep Gharat, who contended that the material available on record clearly indicates the involvement of the applicant in the conspiracy.

According to him, the applicant knowingly facilitated the commission of the crime by providing firearms to members of the organised crime syndicate.

Court rejects bail plea

The court, after considering all the evidence, rejected Kali’s bail plea.

