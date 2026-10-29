Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Police Seek Centre's Intervention To Secure Anmol Bishnoi's Custody For Interrogation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police now wants the state home department to intervene and approach the central government for relaxation of orders relating to Anmol Bishnoi’s movement out of the prison so that it can take his custody and interrogate him in connection with the murder case of former NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Prosecution Says Custodial Interrogation Needed To Uncover Larger Conspiracy

The prosecution has maintained that it needs to interrogate Bishnoi to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the murder but it could not obtain his custody. Besides, the plea of Mumbai police filed in July before the special NIA court, Delhi seeking Bishnoi’s custody was rejected by the court citing central government’s order restraining removal of Bishnoi out of the prison until conclusion of the trial in a case registered by the NIA against him.

Amidst this, the sources claimed that the Mumbai police has now written to the state government to approach the central government to relax the order passed against Bishnoi’s movement out of the prison. The state home department however, is yet to respond to the request.

Prosecution Submits Confidential Report In Sealed Envelope

In the meanwhile, the prosecution on Wednesday submitted a report in a sealed envelope informing the court about the steps taken by the agency for Bishnoi’s arrest in the case and his subsequent trial. The report is kept confidential in wake of sensitive information of prosecution’s strategy being disclosed in it, the prosecution said. Hence it is again ordered to be kept in a sealed envelope by the court.

The report was submitted in response to the question raised by the special MCOCA court hearing the murder case about steps taken by the agency to arrest Bishnoi in the case in the previous hearing. Bishnoi has still not been arrested in the case and is still shown as a wanted accused. Hence, Siddique’s wife Shehzeen through her lawyer Trivankumar Karnani and Pradeep Gharat had approached the special court in July for directions to police to arrest Bishnoi.

The family has been pushing for Bishnoi’s arrest in the case so that he can be put to trial with the other accused, failing which several key pieces of evidence, in the form of confession statements, could not be used against Bishnoi. The court too had asked the prosecution to formally arrest Bishnoi in the case through video conferencing and begin the trial. The prosecution however, so far has maintained that it needs to arrest him and interrogate him.

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