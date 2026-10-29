Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Court Orders Trial In Absentia Against Absconding Accused Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Akhtar | File Photo

Mumbai: While Mumbai police is still in process to arrest the key accused in NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder case, the special court on Wednesday ordered to conduct the trial against the two other absconding accused - Shubham Lonkar and Yasin Akhtar, in their absence under the newly added provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police Obtained Warrants In January 2025, Proclamations Issued In July

The Mumbai police had obtained warrants against Lonkar and Akhtar in January 2025, thereafter a proclamation was also issued against them on July 20. However, the two failed to appear before the court. Hence, the special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule on Wednesday moved an application before the court to conduct the trial against the two in their absence under the newly added provisions of - trial in absentia under section 356 of BNSS.

The special MCOCA judge Satyanarayan R. Navander allowed the plea filed by the prosecution observing that “the proclamations issued against both the accused have been duly published and served, as evidenced by the reports dated August 12. Despite the issuance of the proclamations and the standing warrants, both the accused have failed to appear before the Court.”

Court Declares Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Akhtar Proclaimed Offenders

“The record indicates that both the accused have absconded to evade trial. Accordingly, they are hereby declared proclaimed offenders. There appears to be no immediate prospect of their arrest. Therefore, in the interest of justice, it would be appropriate to proceed with the trial against them in their absence, in accordance with Section 356 of the BNSS,” the court said.

The court has now ordered the appointment of lawyers from the legal aid panel for the two who would represent them in their absence and conduct the trial.

As per the prosecution case, Akhtar was in contact with arrested accused and shooters Dharmraj Kashyap, Gurmel Singh and Shivakumar Gautam through Snapchat and Instagram and WhatsApp. While Lonkar has, the prosecution has claimed, several financial transactions with the arrested accused and said he is an active member of the gang.

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