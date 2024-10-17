Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Reveals NCP Leader Was Shot Down With Turkish Pistol

Zeeshan Siddique met Joint CP Crime Lakhmi Gautam on Wednesday | FPJ/ Poonam Apraj

Mumbai: A startling revelation has surfaced in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation has revealed that Baba Siddique was killed using a Turkish pistol. The pistol used in the murder was a 7.62 mm Turkish firearm, which shooter Shivkumar Gautam used to fire the fatal shots probably.

According to Police, the Crime Branch recovered the turkish pistol about 200 meters from the crime scene last Tuesday afternoon. They found a Sack containing the pistol, an Aadhaar card, and a shirt. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the pistol belonged to the absconding shooter, Shivkumar Gautam and was the weapon used in Baba’s murder. The Crime Branch suspects that after committing the crime, Gautam left the Sack bag behind while fleeing.

According to the Crime Branch Sources, the three shooters arrived at the spot 45 minutes before the murder and lay in wait. Initially, they planned to commit the murder using a bike, but after falling from it on the way, they switched to an auto-rickshaw. The shooters had done recce both Baba’s house and office but determined that those locations were not ideal for the attack. Instead, they chose the spot where Baba regularly went for walks. The Crime Branch has also recovered the bike used by the shooters from Kurla.

The investigation further revealed that after the murder, two shooters, Dharamraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh, changed their shirts, which was part of their plan. Each shooter had brought an extra shirt to the crime scene so that they could change clothes after the murder to avoid being identified. Despite their precautions, the police arrested two of the shooters, while Gautam managed to escape.

Lookout Notice Issued Against Fugitive Accused

The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a lookout notice against the absconding accused, Shivkumar Gautam, Zeeshan Akhtar, and Shubham Lonkar. This step was taken to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Shooters Offered Large Sums and Promise of Foreign Relocation:

The Crime Branch's investigation also revealed that after committing the murder, the shooters were offered significant rewards by the Lawrence gang. They were promised a hefty payment and relocation abroad. Dharamraj Kashyap and Gurmel Singh admitted this during interrogation.

In the ongoing investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case, another shocking revelation has emerged. According to the Crime Branch's findings, before carrying out the murder of Baba Siddique, the accused, Harish Nishad, fled Pune and went to Bahraich. Nishad revealed during interrogation that he had been living in Pune for around 8-10 years. After working at a scrap shop for a few years, he opened his own shop three years ago. A week before committing the murder, he closed his shop in Pune and fled to Bahraich, hiding in Kaiserganj.

The crime branch has seized one country made katta, Australian glock and turkish pistol. Crime branch Confirmed that no any threat to Zeeshan Siddique and Zeeshan met joint commissioner of crime Lakhmi Gautam for 1 hours on 16 October.