Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Rejects Accused Amit Kumar's Plea For Records Over Alleged Illegal Detention

A special court rejected accused Amit Kumar's plea seeking call data records and other documents to support his allegation of illegal detention before his arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: A special court has rejected the plea of Amit Kumar, one of the accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, seeking the preservation and production of call data records on the grounds of alleged illegal detention for five days before his formal arrest.

The court said that merely because an allegation of illegal detention is made, it cannot, as a matter of course, initiate an inquiry and call for every record sought by the applicant.

Accused Seeks Call Data Records

Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, had claimed that he was detained by the Mumbai Police five days before he was formally arrested on October 23, 2024. He had therefore pleaded that the call data records of the team of officers who visited his town to arrest him be preserved, along with the vehicle logbook of the police station at Kaithal and the flight manifest of the flight by which he was brought to Mumbai.

The plea was opposed by Special Public Prosecutor Mahesh Mule, who denied the allegations. He contended that Kumar was arrested in accordance with the prescribed norms and procedures.

The investigating officer also referred to the station diary entries of Police Station Kaithal and the Anti-Extortion Cell, Mumbai, in support of the prosecution’s stand.

The plea was also opposed by Siddique’s family lawyer, Pradeep Gharat, who contended that the application was not maintainable.

Court Cites Lack Of Specific Details

The court, while rejecting the application, said, "The allegation of illegal detention is undoubtedly serious and, if established, may entail serious legal consequences for the persons concerned. The request must be founded on specific and sufficiently particularised factual assertions, rather than vague, general or omnibus allegations."

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"It was the accused himself who was allegedly taken into custody. It was, therefore, incumbent upon him to set out, to the extent of his knowledge, the specific date, time, place and circumstances of his alleged apprehension and detention, together with the particulars available to him regarding the persons or authorities involved. The application does not furnish these essential particulars," the court said while rejecting his plea.

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