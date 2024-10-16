 Baba Siddique Murder: Attackers Who Shot NCP Leader Were Suspected To Be Under Influence Of Marijuana; Drug Packet Found At Rented House In Kurla
Twenty days before the attack, the three had rented a house in Patel Chawl near Michael High School, under the jurisdiction of Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station in Kurla West. They had been staying there, falsely telling neighbors that they worked in a call center.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Baba Siddique

Mumbai: Shocking details have emerged in the investigation, indicating that the attackers who shot Baba Siddique were suspected under the influence of marijuana. The police are now actively searching for the supplier who provided the marijuana to these attackers. According to police sources, a marijuana packet was found in the house rented by the attackers in Kurla.

As per sources, the attackers, Dharamraj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh, and Shivkumar Gautam, were all addicted to marijuana. Twenty days before the attack, the three had rented a house in Patel Chawl near Michael High School, under the jurisdiction of Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station in Kurla West. They had been staying there, falsely telling neighbors that they worked in a call center. They also had a motorcycle, and every night, two of them would go out on the motorcycle to conduct recce in Bandra East and West.

