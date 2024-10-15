 Video Shows Moment When Baba Siddique Murder Accused Dharmaraj Kashyap Was Caught By Mumbai Cops
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Amid the ongoing investigation in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, a fresh video has surfaced online, showing exact moment when one of the shooters was caught by Mumbai police personnel shortly after the crime. The incident occurred on the day of Dussehra, Oct 12, when three gunmen shot Baba Siddique. The latest video captures the moment the first accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap, was arrested by Mumbai police.

Video Shows Accused Being Arrested By Cops

In the video, Dharmaraj Kashyap can be seen surrendering to the police. As soon as the police approached him, he raised his hands in the air, indicating he is willing to surrender. He can be allegedly heard saying, "Bhen**od, mujhe maar matt" which translates to "Don't hit me." The cops can be seen trying to confiscate his phone and other belongings.

The police then swiftly arrested him amid some onlookers watching the dramatic arrest of the shooter of one of the most high-profile personalities in the country . On the day of the incident, Kashyap was wearing blue jeans and a green-and-white shirt. The footage shows the police arresting him from what appears to be a park-like area.

Ossification Test Confirms Dharmaraj Kashyap Is Not Minor

In a significant development on Monday, the ossification test on Dharmaraj Kashyap confirmed that Dharmaraj Kashyap was not a minor. The test is a medical examination done to estimate a person's age by analyzing the degree of bone development and fusion. The test was carried out after Mumbai's Esplanade Court had ordered for it after Kashyap's lawyer claimed he was a minor.

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Ossification Test Reveals Accused Dharamraj Kashyap Is 20-Years-Old, Not...
article-image

"His (Dharmaraj Kashyap's) lawyer claimed that he was a minor. The test was conducted, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor. He was produced in court, and the court has granted police custody till October 21," said Mumbai police.

Dharmaraj Kashyap hails from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. Kashyap had been living in Pune for several years and is alleged to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

