Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: BMC to make informative video on Veermata Jeejamata Udyan as part of | FPJ

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken various programs to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' Dimond jubilee year of Independence. BMC will illuminate the heritage structures of Mumbai, and Buildings along the coast of Marine drive will be illuminated. BMC will also plant three thousand plants in Mumbai.

Now, BMC has decided to make a video which will give each and every piece of information about Veermata Jeejamata Udyan and the structures inside it. This video will be uploaded on social media on August 15. So people can watch Veer Jeejamata Udyan by sitting at home. BMC has its own pages on Facebook, Instagram and handles on Twitter.

Udyan has many heritage and attractive structures. it has an attractive entrance, many heritage statues, Pyau (old drinking water facility), Greek Roman type two statues, Lady fair statue, Bandstand, Sassoon clock tower, Wooden conservatory, and Museum.

Zoo biologist Abhishek Satam said, "Why have we installed these structures in the Rani Baug and the Importance of these structures, that we are going to explain through this video. Rani Baug itself has heritage grade two status. We have already uploaded the Virtually wild series on social media and this video will be the sixth part of the series."

Veer Jeejamata Udyan popularly known as Rani Baug is always an attraction point for many tourist People from other states even foreigners visits the Udyan. 5 to 6 thousand tourist visits every day and this number goes beyond 20 thousand during Weekends and Sundays.