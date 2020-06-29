Azaan row: Mumbai Police ask Mankhurd girl to file complaint instead of creating 'law and order' situation

A Mumbai resident's efforts to lower the volume at which Azaan was played by a mosque has now taken a strange turn. Karishma Bhosale who had earlier alleged that she was being bullied by Muslim residents, has now received an oblique warning from the police.

As per details that are now being shared widely, a notice was sent to her mother Varsha Bhosale, narrating the situation and pointing out that it was inappropriate to visit the mosque, rather than coming to the police with any grievance that she may have had. As the notice put it, Karishma going to the Masjid and requesting them to lower the volume could have in turn caused a law and order situation.

The two have been asked to abide by the rules, failing which, the letter said that they could be booked for going against the notice they'd been sent.

News about the same was shared on Twitter by several people, including activist and former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki.