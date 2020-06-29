Azaan row: Mumbai Police ask Mankhurd girl to file complaint instead of creating 'law and order' situation

A Mumbai resident's efforts to lower the volume at which Azaan was played by a mosque has now taken a strange turn. Karishma Bhosale who had earlier alleged that she was being bullied by Muslim residents, has now received an oblique warning from the police.
As per details that are now being shared widely, a notice was sent to her mother Varsha Bhosale, narrating the situation and pointing out that it was inappropriate to visit the mosque, rather than coming to the police with any grievance that she may have had. As the notice put it, Karishma going to the Masjid and requesting them to lower the volume could have in turn caused a law and order situation.
The two have been asked to abide by the rules, failing which, the letter said that they could be booked for going against the notice they'd been sent.
News about the same was shared on Twitter by several people, including activist and former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki.
As per an earlier Lokmat report, Bhosale had received support from the Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. She also appears to have given impetus to a Change.org petition that has since recorded more than 54,400 signatures.
"While entire India is dealing with coronavirus crisis, mine is compounded by shrill noise coming from the loudspeakers of nearby masjids, five times a day," begins the petition to "Stop the high decibel noise of Azaan".
As the petition put it, the support of everyone was being sought to "urge the police machinery to take strictest action as per law so that peace and quiet that is our right as citizens can be restored in our lives."
In a series of tweets, Bhosale had recounted how she had visited a mosque and urged them to lower the volume. Soon after, she had been quoted as saying by the publication, many individuals had gathered and began a spat with her. She had also shared a WhatsApp message, purportedly from Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi, where the official had reportedly asked her to leave the area if she had a problem with the sound of Azaan.
