Awareness Gap Exposed In Palghar: Most Villagers Unaware Of Govt Staff Deployed At Village Level | Representational Image

Palghar: A significant gap between government machinery and citizens has come to light in Palghar, where nearly 15 government officials from various departments are deployed in each village, yet a majority of residents remain unaware of their roles or even their presence.

The issue surfaced during a two-day training workshop for Gram Panchayat and village committee office-bearers, organised by Shramjivi Sanghatana and Vidhayak Sansad at the Constitution Hall in Usgaon on April 14 and 15.

During an interactive session, Vivek Pandit, Chairman (Minister of State rank) of the Tribal Development Review Committee and founder of Shramjivi Sanghatana, highlighted the startling findings. Data presented at the workshop revealed that awareness levels among participants about several key grassroots officials were extremely low.

According to the findings, only about 2% of participants were aware of livestock supervisors, while 7% knew about agriculture assistants. Awareness about PESA mobilisers stood at 9%, data entry operators at 8%, and talathis at just 7%. Alarmingly, many participants were completely unaware of the presence of multipurpose health workers (MPWs), other health department staff, and volunteers working towards malnutrition eradication.

In contrast, awareness was significantly higher for officials directly linked to daily life. Gram Sevaks were known to 100% of participants, followed by ASHA workers (96%), fair price shop dealers (90%), teachers (81%), and police patils (80%).

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Experts at the workshop noted that despite the availability of services, lack of awareness prevents citizens from accessing them effectively. As a result, benefits related to crucial sectors such as health, agriculture, and animal husbandry are not reaching their full potential at the grassroots level.

Addressing the gathering, Pandit emphasized the urgent need to bridge the communication gap between the administration and rural communities. He urged both government authorities and organisations to take proactive steps to ensure that citizens are better informed about the services and personnel available to them at the village level.

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