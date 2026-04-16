Election Commission Announces Maharashtra Legislative Council Poll Schedule; Voting On May 12 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has unveiled the schedule for elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, with polling slated for May 12. A total of 10 seats will be contested, including nine regular vacancies and one by-election.

As per the official timeline, voting will take place between 9 am and 4 pm, with counting and results scheduled later the same day. The notification for the polls will be issued on April 23, while April 30 has been set as the deadline for filing nominations. Scrutiny will be conducted on May 2, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 4.

The elections are being held as the terms of nine sitting MLCs expire on May 13, 2026. Members set to retire include Uddhav Thackeray, Neelam Gorhe, Sandeep Joshi, Amol Mitkari, and others.

Out of the 78 members in the Council, several are elected by Members of the Legislative Assembly, and the upcoming nine seats will also be decided by MLAs from the 288-member Assembly.

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Meanwhile, Harshwardhan Sapkal said the Congress is open to backing Uddhav Thackeray if he chooses to contest. He added that while there had been prior discussions during the Rajya Sabha elections, any alternative proposals would require further deliberation.

Sapkal also reiterated the party’s claim over the seat previously held by Rajiv Satav's wife Pradnya , stating that the Congress expects it to be returned in keeping with earlier understandings. He urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to honour that commitment.

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