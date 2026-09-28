Awaaz Foundation Urges Maharashtra Govt To Act Against Firecrackers, Smoke Devices And Laser Lights During Festivals | AI

Mumbai: Anti-nise campaigner, Awaaz Foundation, which measured noise levels during Ganpati visarjan on September 25, urged the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to take strict action against the use of firecrackers, smoke-producing devices and laser lights during religious festivals.

Letter Sent To Chief Minister

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 28, the foundation said it had observed firecrackers being used at Worli Naka around 10.30pm and smoke-producing devices at Girgaon Chowpatty and Opera House between 11pm and midnight on September 25.

The foundation said it had been testing noise levels from firecrackers in partnership with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) since around 2009. It cited tests conducted in October 2022, when firecracker noise levels ranged from 71.4 decibels to 114 decibels.

Concerns Over Noise Limits

According to the foundation, these levels were above the 45 dB limit permitted beyond 10pm in residential zones. It also said a similar test was conducted in 2025, but the MPCB did not share its findings.

The foundation further raised concerns over smoke-producing firecrackers and other devices. "Additionally, since smoke contributes to air pollution (and since chemical composition remains unknown), we request that all smoke-producing devices should be banned including smoke producing firecrackers and other mechanical devices," said Sumaira Abdulali, founder of awaaz Foundation.

The letter also highlighted the use of laser lights during visarjan at Bandra, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Girgaon. The foundation said it had observed laser beams being directed into residential homes in Girgaon and submitted a video recording along with its letter.

Citing a study published through the US government's National Library of Medicine, the foundation said light pollution can interfere with metabolism and circadian rhythms and have adverse health effects.

The foundation has sought strict enforcement against noisy firecrackers, smoke-producing devices and laser lights during upcoming festivals, including Navratri, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Mahim Fair, Christmas and New Year.

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