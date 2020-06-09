Average doubling rate is 23 days in Mumbai

Mumbai: Even though the progressive coronavirus positive cases surged to 50,085 with 26,345 active and 1,702 deaths in the city, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s 'Chase the Virus' strategy and aggressive screening, detection and testing seem to be working. The fatality rate is 3.24%. The average doubling rate in 24 wards is now 23 days. Malad ward is in red zone with 11 days while Dahisar and Kandivali with 13 days each and Bhandup with 14 days in orange zone.

However, in the rest 20 wards, it ranges between 15 days and 49 days. Byculla tops the list with the doubling rate of a record 49 days, followed by 43 days in Matunga, 38 days in Elphinstone, 36 days in Dadar, 34 days in Khar, 31 days in Kurla, 29 days in Colaba, 28 days in Grant Road, 26 days each in Sandhurst Road, Andheri (west) and Chembur (East), 22 days in Marine Lines, 20 days in Bandra and Parel, 18 days in Ghatkopar, 16 days each in Andheri (East), Goregaon and Borivali, 15 days in Mulund, 14 days in Bhandup and 13 days each in Dahisar and Kandivali. BMC has arrived at this based on the positive cases between May 31 and June 6.

As per the BMC’s presentation on June 7, which was also shared by the Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal with the Centre on Monday’s video conference with Union Health Secretary, 17,293 tests per million are conducted while 9,20,956 contacts are traced of which 2,27,594 are high risk and 6,93,362 are low risk. ‘’Of the 9,20,956, nearly 5,77,213 have completed quarantine, 3,43,743 are currently in home quarantine, 28,104 are at institutional quarantine facilities and 93,782 have been shifted to institutional quarantine facilities,’’ said a senior BMC officer.

The officer informed that of the 16,688 beds, 13,257 (79%) are occupied. There are 9,284 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH) and dedicated Covid health centres of which 8,635 (93%) are occupied. Further, at the CCC2 facilities, where asymptomatic positive cases or cases with mild symptoms are admitted, there are 7,404 beds of which 4,622 (62%0) are occupied. Moreover, of the 1,094 ICU beds, 1,083 beds (99%) are occupied. BMC has put in place 464 ventilator capacity of which 437 ventilators (97%) are occupied.

According to BMC, there are 771 active containment zones, 373 released containment zones and 1,235 progressive containment zones in Greater Mumbai. There are 3,979 active sealed buildings, 2,752 released sealed buildings and 6,756 progressive sealed buildings in the city.