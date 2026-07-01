Avendus Wealth–Hurun India Under 30 List 2026 Unveiled; DeepTech & HardTech Dominate India’s Startup Landscape | X / @HurunReportInd

Mumbai: The rapid change shaping India’s corporate landscape has been highlighted by the launch of the Avendus Wealth - Hurun India Under 30 List 2026, which celebrates the country’s most exceptional young business minds. The number of entrepreneurs building AI and machine learning businesses has nearly doubled over the past year, reflecting the global race for technological supremacy.

This year’s cohort features 102 entrepreneurs aged 30 and under, marking a significant 28 per cent increase from the 80 leaders recorded in 2025. Together, the companies led by these young pioneers command a cumulative valuation of INR 2.9 lakh crore, demonstrating the profound economic impact driven by the next generation.

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A prominent trend in the 2026 edition is the structural shift away from traditional consumer software applications towards sophisticated engineering frontiers. DeepTech and HardTech ventures now account for one in four entrants on the list, represented by 27 founders. This includes innovators specialised in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, electric vehicles, space technology, aerospace, defence, and cybersecurity.

The changing entrepreneurial landscape is also highly visible geographically and demographically. While Bengaluru has solidified its reputation as India’s primary startup hub by increasing its representation threefold to 21 entrants, entrepreneurship is rapidly decentralising across the country.

An impressive 40 founders on the list hail from non-metro cities like Lucknow and Udaipur, proving that global ambition is no longer restricted to traditional metropolitan zones.

Crucially, the list is heavily dominated by self-starters, with first-generation entrepreneurs making up 84 per cent of the total cohort. These individuals have built their enterprises entirely from the ground up without established family networks. Collectively, these businesses have achieved massive scale, generating vital employment for more than 75,000 people. Onkar Singh Batra of space-technology firm Apolink and Dhravya Shah of AI startup Supermemory are the youngest innovators featured this year, entering the prestigious list at just 20 years old.

Investor confidence in these young leaders remains exceptionally robust. The top ten companies on the list have collectively raised more than USD 3.5 billion in funding, spearheaded by quick-commerce giant Zepto, which has secured USD 2.3 billion, and FinTech pioneer BharatPe at USD 650 million. Organisers emphasise that these founders are demonstrating remarkable capital discipline, with over half of all raised funds being channelled directly into product development and strategic market expansion. Rather than building for the next funding round, this generation is focused on building for the next decade.

Crucial Information at a Glance

Record Growth

The list features 102 exceptional entrepreneurs under the age of 30, representing a 28 per cent annual increase.

DeepTech Boom

One in four entrants represents DeepTech or HardTech sectors, with AI and machine learning ventures nearly doubling their presence.

Economic Impact

The represented companies have a cumulative valuation of INR 2.9 lakh crore and collectively employ over 75,000 people.

Funding Superstars

The top ten startups have raised over USD 3.5 billion, led by Zepto at USD 2.3 billion and BharatPe at USD 650 million.

Geographic Expansion

Bengaluru remains the top hub with 21 entrants, while 40 founders successfully operate from non-metro regions.