Avaada Bharat Uday Yatra Reaches Mumbai And Navi Mumbai To Boost Clean Energy Awareness Among Citizens |

Avaada Group’s nationwide clean energy awareness campaign, ‘Avaada Bharat Uday Yatra’, reached Navi Mumbai and Mumbai this week, engaging citizens and local communities in discussions on renewable energy adoption, sustainability and climate-conscious living.

Custom van travelled 1,598 km across four states since May 8

The custom-designed awareness van, flagged off from Noida on May 8, has travelled nearly 1,598 kilometres across four states — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra — as part of the company’s mission to strengthen grassroots awareness around renewable energy and sustainable practices.

The Yatra first arrived in Vashi in Navi Mumbai before moving to Andheri in Mumbai, where it witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents through public outreach activities, interactive sessions and cultural performances focused on clean energy awareness.

Initiative aims to make clean energy accessible to citizens

According to the company, the initiative aims to make renewable energy more accessible and understandable for citizens while encouraging greater public participation in India’s energy transition journey.

Speaking about the campaign, Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said India’s clean energy transition had become both an environmental and strategic necessity.

Geopolitical uncertainty makes self-reliance imperative, he says

“At a time when geopolitical uncertainties and disruptions in global fossil fuel supply chains continue to impact energy markets, India’s transition to clean energy is not just an environmental priority but a strategic imperative for energy security and self-reliance,” Mittal said.

“India stands at a defining moment in this journey, and the next phase must be driven by citizen participation. Through Avaada Bharat Uday Yatra, we aim to make clean energy more accessible, relatable and actionable — transforming awareness into a nationwide movement,” he added.

Street plays, myth-busting sessions and Digital Green Pledge held

During its halt in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, the Yatra organised several awareness activities, including nukkad nataks (street plays), myth-busting sessions on renewable energy misconceptions and a Digital Green Pledge campaign encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

The company said the campaign received strong community participation and helped promote conversations around energy efficiency, sustainability and community-led climate action.

Yatra to continue to Pune as part of nationwide tour

Following its Mumbai and Navi Mumbai outreach, the Yatra is scheduled to continue its journey to Pune as part of its broader nationwide campaign.

As part of the initiative, two specially designed vans are travelling across nine states and 27 cities over 35 days to spread awareness about sustainability and clean energy adoption.

Avaada Group has over 17.7 GWp renewable energy portfolio

Avaada Group currently has a renewable energy portfolio exceeding 17.7 GWp, including more than 7.2 GWp operational capacity and approximately 10.5 GWp under construction across the country. The company added over 2 GWp capacity during FY 2025-26.

Its businesses span renewable power generation, solar PV manufacturing, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, green data centres, pumped storage projects and energy storage solutions. The company also operates an 8.50 GW N-Type TOPCon solar module manufacturing facility in Nagpur along with another unit in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.

The group’s CSR arm, Avaada Foundation, is also involved in rural development initiatives in Maharashtra, including school renovations, women’s skill development programmes, plantation drives and clean drinking water projects.