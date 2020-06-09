Auto rickshaws hit roads with makeshift curtains

Mumbai: As lockdown eases, auto rickshaws and Kaali Peelis have also started to hit the roads. The state government has allowed plying of taxis and auto rickshaws on emergency services, however, the state has also highlighted maximum of two passengers can board the vehicles at a time.

As a precautionary measure, auto rickshaw drivers are now installing makeshift curtains inside the autos to ensure social distancing measures are followed inside the vehicles. Auto rickshaw owner, Dipak Gaikwad told FPJ that he has installed such similar curtains in two of his auto rickshaws.

"I have two auto rickshaws which I run at the western and eastern suburbs. There are patients and frontline workers who are going out, so we have fixed these curtains in the autos," said Gaikwad.

The curtains are made of plastic and are transparent. The price range varies between Rs 800 and Rs 1,500 depending on the quality.

"We were out of service for nearly three months. As our job mainly requires working outdoors, it involves a lot of risk in this situation. Thus, as a precautionary measure, we have adopted these safety policies to contain the spread," stated Mukesh Manohar, a rickshaw driver.

"There are hundreds of passengers boarding the rickshaws and we can't deny anyone. The government has mentioned emergency service and the definition of emergency varies accordingly," said Thambi Qurian, general secretary Mumbai Rickshawmen's Association.

"As a result, we are encouraging our drivers to install these curtains so that they can better be safe," added Qurian.