Aurangabad to get two new SpiceJet flights

Aurangabad: Aurangabad will get a second flight to Delhi and an inaugural one to Bengaluru, both operated by SpiceJet from November 25, a senior airport official said on Sunday.
Aurangabad had become SpiceJet's 53rd domestic destination with the introduction of a daily non-stop flight on the Delhi-Aurangabad route from October 8 this year.
The New Delhi-Aurangabad flight will be a daily service. It will take off from the capital at 8:45 am and reach Aurangabad at 10:35 am. On the return leg, it will take off from here at 11:05 am and land in Delhi at 12:50 pm," DG Salve, Aurangabad Airport Director said.
The Bengaluru-Aurangabad flight will take off from the Karnataka capital at 10:10am and land here at noon, Salve said. "It will take off from Aurangabad at 12:20pm and land in Bengaluru at 2:10pm. It will be operational on all days except Tuesday," Salve added.
