August innings: Heavy rain over next four days

Mumbaikars are likely to get respite from the current May-June see-saw weather, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days. Red and orange alerts have been issued for Mumbai and its adjoining areas. A red alert has also been issued for the coastal areas of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in this period.

IMD officials said the city could expect around 500-550 mm rain over the next four days. The average rainfall in August for the city is 585 mm.

IMD Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar has said, due to the strengthening of monsoon currents under the influence of a low pressure weather system developing over north Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, along with two major weather factors will enhance rain activity over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai and interior Maharashtra.

“Factors such as the east-west wind convergence and shifting of the monsoon trough over the southern portions of the west coast becoming more active are likely to strengthen westerly to southwesterly winds drawing moisture from the sea and paving the way for intense rain spells,” said Hosalikar.

“Rain activity is expected to pick up from Monday afternoon and intensify between Tuesday and Thursday. One of these days, either Wednesday or Thursday, is likely to see more than 200mm rainfall (extreme rains),” he said.

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature on Monday hovered around 35° Celsius, while minimum temperatures ranged from 25° to 27°Celsius at the Colaba and Santacruz observatories.

Doctors have also advised Mumbaikars to not venture out during the monsoon unless it's an emergency. They have also urged people to refrain from self-medication for high fever, cough and cold. “Though there are fewer monsoon-related illnesses in Mumbai at this time, to avoid contracting infections, people should stay home. They should immediately consult their doctor or visit a nearby hospital if they show any corona-like symptoms,” cautioned infectious diseases expert Dr Om Srivastava.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the North and South Maharashtra coast for the next three days.

Meanwhile, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain in the next 48 hours.