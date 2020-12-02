Audio clip of Shiv Sena's BMC corporator Yashwant Jadhav threatening contractor goes viral; BJP seeks action

Shiv Sena corporator and BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav has found himself in a soup after an audio clip of him threatening a contractor went viral on social media.

In the viral audio clip, Yashwant Jadhav can be heard asking a contractor called Surajpratap Singh Deora to withdraw the contract bid he submitted for the improvement work in the E ward (Byculla). “You know the system or not? You withdraw the work and I will tell them to not issue you a challan,” Jadhav can be heard saying.

Responding to Jadhav, Deora replied: "It will be difficult for me to withdraw the bid as it will have an impact on my company. We will not bid for any work in the future.”