Audio clip of Shiv Sena's BMC corporator Yashwant Jadhav threatening contractor goes viral; BJP seeks action

Shiv Sena corporator and BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav has found himself in a soup after an audio clip of him threatening a contractor went viral on social media.
In the viral audio clip, Yashwant Jadhav can be heard asking a contractor called Surajpratap Singh Deora to withdraw the contract bid he submitted for the improvement work in the E ward (Byculla). “You know the system or not? You withdraw the work and I will tell them to not issue you a challan,” Jadhav can be heard saying.
Responding to Jadhav, Deora replied: "It will be difficult for me to withdraw the bid as it will have an impact on my company. We will not bid for any work in the future.”
The agency had bagged the contract through an e-tender. As Deora expressed his incapacity to withdraw the contract, Jadhav can be heard asking him if he needed to proceed working with BMC or not.
Jadhav has denied all allegations and said that the contractor’s work was not satisfactory and he will ask BMC administration not to give the contract to the company.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded Jadhav’s resignation. According to reports, BJP group chief Prabhakar Shinde has said that Jadhav’s act of threatening a contractor is shameful and should take moral responsibility and resign.