Attentions Thanekars! Police Announce Traffic Restrictions Near Majivada Due To AMRUT 2.0 Pipeline Work - Check Details Here

Thane Traffic Advisory: Night Time Diversions Announced In Vartaknagar Due To Grand Central Royal Project Work | File photo

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police have issued a traffic control notification for motorists travelling through the Majivada area as pipeline installation work under the Central Government's AMRUT 2.0 scheme is scheduled to be undertaken between June 5 and June 8.

According to an Instagram post by Thane Police, the Water Supply Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation will be carrying out work related to the strengthening and expansion of the city's water supply and distribution network. As part of the project, pipeline-laying work will be undertaken on the main carriageway near the B.P.C.L. petrol pump at Majivada, along the stretch connecting Jagare Thane to Ghodbunder Road.

Officials stated that the work will result in the narrowing of the roadway at the project site, raising concerns over potential traffic congestion in the area. To ensure smooth vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to commuters, temporary traffic restrictions and diversions have been imposed by the Traffic Department.

Under the notification, entry for vehicles travelling from the Nashik-Mumbai Highway towards Ghodbunder Road through the slip road near the Majivada flyover and Golden Dyes Naka will remain closed during the specified period. In addition, all categories of vehicles heading towards Gokul Nagar through the Majivada flyover route will not be permitted to use the affected stretch.

To facilitate uninterrupted movement of traffic, motorists have been advised to use alternate routes. Vehicles travelling through the restricted corridor will be diverted to proceed straight ahead from Majivada Bridge and continue towards their destinations via Cadbury Junction and the adjoining signalised intersections.

The traffic restrictions will remain in force from 5:00 PM on June 5, 2026, until 8:00 PM on June 8, 2026.

The Thane Traffic Police clarified that the notification will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigade units, ambulances, green corridor operations, oxygen transport vehicles and other essential service providers.

The notification has been issued under the powers vested in the Traffic Department under Sections 115 and 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act and has been circulated to various government departments and civic authorities, including the Commissioner of Police, Thane City, the District Collector, the Thane Municipal Corporation, the Regional Transport Office and other concerned officials.

Motorists travelling through the Majivada-Ghodbunder Road corridor during the notified period have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and use the designated diversion routes to avoid delays.

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