Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Imposes 24x7 No-Parking Restrictions On Key Ulhasnagar Roads - Check Details Here | File Picture

Mumbai: The Thane traffic police have issued a traffic control notification introducing no-parking restrictions on several busy roads in Ulhasnagar under the jurisdiction of the Vithalwadi Traffic Sub-Division in an effort to reduce congestion and ensure smoother vehicular movement in the area.

According to a tweet by the Thane Police, several stretches in Ulhasnagar East has been witnessing persistent traffic congestion due to unauthorised parking by motorists along busy roads. The traffic department stated that the affected roads experience heavy vehicular movement throughout the day, and indiscriminate parking has led to frequent bottleneck and inconvenience to commuters.

To address the issue, the traffic department has declared multiple road stretches as no-parking zones on a 24-hours basis. The restrictions have been imposed under the powers conferred by section 115 and 116(1)(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Under the new traffic arrangement, parking has been prohibited on both the sides of the road opposite Gulshan Juice Centre and Satkar Bar adn Restaurant in Bhim Colony, Ulhasnagar 4. The restrictions will cover a stretch of approximately 200 metres and will remain in force round the clock.

Similarly, no-parking restrictions have been imposed on both sides of the road extending from Kribhana Dairy towards Pandurang Band Park and further up to Saxar church. The restrictions will apply to a stretch of around 300 metres and will remain effective throughout the day.

Another road section from Balaji Taddi Madi Center to Satyam Super Market Shop has also been declared a no-parking zone. The restriction will cover approximately 50 metres on both sides of the road and will be applicable 24 hours a day.

The Traffic Department has also prohibited parking on both sides of the road from Kameshwar Mahadev Temple, located opposite Chandramani Buddh Vihar, up to Ulhasnagar East Railway Station. The stretch, measuring approximately 300 metres, has been brought under the no-parking regulation due to the presence of skywalk pillars along the road, which reduce the available carriageway width and contribute to traffic congestion.

In addition, no-parking restictions have been introduced on both the sides of the road extending from Chandramani Buddh Vihar towards Madrasi Pada and further up to Mari Mata Temple. The restrictions will cover a stretch of around 100 metres and will remain operational throughout the day.

The Traffic Department stated that the measures are being implemented to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow on these important roads and to improve convenience for the general public. Officials noted that unauthorized parking on these stretches has become a major cause of traffic snarls, prompting the need for stricter regulation.

The notification will be implemented on a trial basis for a period of 30 days from the date of publication. During this period, citizens may submit objections or suggestions in writing to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, Teen Hath Naka, L.B.S. Marg, Thane.

The police have stated that if no objections or suggestions are received during the trial period, the traffic arrangements will be made permanent until further orders are issued.

The notification clarifies that the restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances, oxygen transport vehicles, corridor vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

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