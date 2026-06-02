Mumbai Weather Update, June 2: Rains Along With Thunderstorm Likely In City, Palghar, Thane; Yellow Alert Issued

IMD Issues Nowcast Rainfall Alert For Mumbai & Surrounding Districts | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies and warm weather, with the morning temperature recorded at 31 degrees Celsius. However, the city may get some respite from the heat as a Yellow Alert for rain has been issued for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane today. The air quality also remained in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 30.

Mumbai Weather Today

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a Yellow Alert for Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its metropolitan region. According to the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at isolated places have been predicted in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane.

Not just the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a Yellow Alert has been sounded across Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, and Wardha

Mumbai AQI Today

Mumbai's overall air quality was recorded in the 'good' category on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 30. The best air quality was recorded at Gamdevi Station 1, Sathathharatha Nagar, which registered an AQI of 10.

In contrast, Sindhi Society recorded the poorest air quality in the city, with an AQI of 65, falling in the 'moderate' category.

Several other areas also recorded 'moderate' air quality levels, including BS Ambedkar Nagar (AQI 53) and Mith Chowki (AQI 53).

Apart from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 39, while Thane registered an AQI of 32, with both cities remaining in the 'good' air quality category.

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