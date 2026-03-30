Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Announces Road Closures, Diversions Near Dadoji Konddev Stadium - Check Alternate Routes

Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Announces Road Closures, Diversions Near Dadoji Konddev Stadium For President Cup Cricket Tournament | File Picture

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police have announced a series of road closures and alternate routes within the Thane Nagar Traffic Sub-Division on March 31, in view of the inauguration of the President Cup India 2026 (ITCSF) day-and-night tennis ball cricket tournament at Dadoji Konddev Stadium.

With a large crowd, including organisers, team owners, actors, political leaders, and spectators expected at the venue, restrictions will remain in force between 2:00 PM and 9:00 PM to ensure smooth traffic flow in the area.

According to the tweet by Thane Traffic Police, all TMT, NMMT, and private buses travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kalwa and Saket Road towards CIDCO Bus Stop will be stopped at Kika Naka. These buses will drop and pick up passengers at this point and operate from there onwards.

Further, entry of all two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers moving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Kalwa, towards Avon Furniture and the main market via Saket Road will be restricted at Mata Ramabai Chowk. As an alternate route, motorists will proceed straight from Mata Ramabai Chowk and take a right turn at Shitla Mata Chowk, continuing via Jawahar Bagh towards their destination.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from CIDCO Bus Stop towards Avon Furniture and the main market will be stopped at Mata Ramabai Chowk. These vehicles will be diverted via Dadoji Konddev Stadium Gate No. 3, Gaondevi Cut, and Parekh Transport to reach their destinations.

In addition, all vehicles moving from Avon Furniture and Raghoba Shankar Road towards CIDCO Bus Stop will be restricted at Jawahar Bagh Fire Station. As an alternate route, motorists will take a right turn from the fire station and continue via Raghoba Shankar Road.

Parking has been strictly prohibited on both sides of the road from Jawahar Bagh Fire Station to Mata Ramabai Chowk, as well as from Mata Ramabai Chowk to Gaondevi Cut at Mahagiri.

The restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police, fire brigade, and ambulances.

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