Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Announce Month-Long Restrictions On Cadbury Junction–Nitin Junction Corridor Amid Bridge Construction; Check Details

Traffic diversions and parking restrictions come into force on the Cadbury Junction–Nitin Junction corridor as bridge construction work progresses in Thane | Representational Image

Thane, June 2: The Thane City Traffic Police department has issued a crucial traffic regulation notification for the Naupada traffic subdivision, effective from June 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026. The advisory comes in response to significant traffic congestion caused by ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

Kumar Company has commenced Prive Bridge-related work on the service road leading from Cadbury Junction towards Nitin Junction. To facilitate these construction activities, barricading has been deployed along the service road, severely restricting the layout and causing heavy traffic bottlenecks.

To ensure public safety, prevent gridlocks, and maintain smooth vehicular movement, Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, has enforced strict route revisions and parking bans under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Key traffic restrictions and alternate routes

The traffic department has outlined specific "No Entry" zones alongside designated alternate routes to minimise public inconvenience:

Dharmveer Cut service road closure:

Restriction: Buses, heavy commercial goods vehicles, and all other vehicles heading towards Teen Haat Naka Junction via the Dharmveer Cut service road are strictly barred from entry.

Alternate Route: Affected vehicles must divert via the Nashik-Mumbai Highway slip road to proceed past Teen Haat Naka Junction towards their respective destinations.

Left-turn bans onto the service road:

Restriction: All types of vehicles arriving from the Vasudev Balwant Phadke (Bhakti Mandir) route, Modi Hyundai Cut, and the HDFC Cut are prohibited from taking a left turn to enter the service road.

Alternate Route: Commuters are advised to take a right turn at these intersections and proceed via the Dharmveer Cut route to reach their destinations.

Strict 'No Parking' Zone:

To prevent further narrowing of available road space, parking has been strictly prohibited on both sides of the stretch along the Dharmveer Cut service road leading towards Teen Haat Naka Junction.

Exemptions: The Thane Traffic Police clarified that these restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including fire brigades, ambulances, and police vehicles.

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Local commuters are requested to plan their travel ahead of time, cooperate with the on-duty traffic personnel, and utilise the designated alternate routes to avoid delays during this month-long maintenance period.

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