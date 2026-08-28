Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issue Traffic Advisory In Wagle Division From August 30 For Water Pipeline Work; Check Alternate Routes And Diversions

Traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of Wagle division as civic authorities undertake water pipeline work | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, August 28, 2026: The Thane City Traffic Police have issued a formal traffic regulation notification announcing temporary road closures and vehicle diversions within the jurisdiction of the Wagle Traffic Sub-Division. The restrictions will come into effect starting from 12 am on August 30, 2026, and remain active until 5 am on August 31, 2026.

Pipeline Work To Begin

The temporary measures are being implemented to facilitate essential infrastructure work undertaken by the Thane Municipal Corporation. Authorities will be carrying out road cutting and laying new water pipelines on the key route connecting Savarkar Nagar and Mahatma Phule Nagar via the Kamgar Naka cut to the R.J. Thakur College cut.

Alternative Routes Announced

To prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement during the maintenance period, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, has outlined specific alternative routes for commuters.

Vehicles travelling from Kamgar Naka towards Aaimata Chowk via R.J. Thakur College are restricted from entering the sector and will be re-routed via Savarkar Nagar, Yashodhan Nagar, and the bus stop before taking a right turn towards Aaimata Chowk. Similarly, traffic heading from Vardhan Nagar and Yashodhan Nagar towards Kamgar Naka is prohibited at Aaimata Chowk and will be diverted right towards Yashodhan Nagar before proceeding to its destination.

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Emergency Services Exempted

The notification clarifies that these restrictions will not apply to emergency services. Police vehicles, fire brigade units, ambulances, green corridor transports, oxygen supply trucks, and other essential service vehicles will retain uninterrupted access throughout the scheduled maintenance window.

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