Eid-e-Milad 2026: Thane Traffic Police Announce Major Diversions And Restrictions In Mumbra, Ulhasnagar |

Thane: To ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion during the upcoming Eid-e-Milad celebrations on August 26, 2026, the Thane City Traffic Police have issued comprehensive traffic advisories and diversions for the Mumbra and Vitthalwadi sub-divisions. Issued by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, the restrictions will come into effect at 2:00 PM on August 26 and remain in place until the conclusion of the religious processions.

​Emergency response vehicles, including police vans, fire tenders, and ambulances, are strictly exempted from these restrictions.

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​Traffic Regulations: Mumbra Sub-Division

​To manage vehicular congestion along main corridors during the procession, entry restrictions and alternate routes have been established for heavy vehicles, private buses, and public transport:

​Heavy Vehicles Restriction: Entry is temporarily prohibited for all heavy vehicles heading into Mumbra via Retibunder and Y-Junction (Kalsekar College).

​Alternate Route: Heavy vehicles will be re-routed via the Mumbra Bypass to reach their respective destinations.

​Public & Private Buses: Entry for all government and private buses coming via Retibunder and Y-Junction (Kalsekar College) into Mumbra city is closed.

​Alternate Route: Buses carrying passengers destined for Retibunder or Y-Junction must disembark passengers at those respective points and turn back, or proceed around Mumbra city via the Mumbra Bypass.

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​Traffic Regulations: Vitthalwadi / Ulhasnagar Sub-Division

​Temporary rolling closures and parking restrictions will be implemented in Ulhasnagar to accommodate local processions:

​Route Closures & Rolling Diversions: Traffic will be temporarily halted or diverted segment-by-segment as the procession progresses through the following route:

​Nehru Nagar (Ulhasnagar 5) ➔ Vasant Bahar Chowk ➔ Old Bus Stop ➔ Main Road ➔ Road in front of Hill Line Police Station ➔ Netaji Chowk ➔ Bhatiya Chowk ➔ Kurla Camp Road ➔ Samata Nagar Road ➔ Kailash Colony.

​No Parking Zone: Vehicle parking is strictly prohibited along the entire procession route listed above.

​Alternate Parking: Drivers are instructed to park vehicles on designated side roads and alternate lanes adjacent to the main route.

​Commuters and residents traveling through Mumbra, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar are advised to plan their journeys in advance, use designated bypass roads, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed along the routes.