Attention Thanekars! Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Cut On May 21-22 For MIDC Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas

Thane residents in Mumbra, Kalwa, Wagle Estate and nearby areas face a 24-hour water supply disruption during MIDC pipeline repair operations on May 21-22 | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, May 19: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a scheduled 24-hour water cutoff affecting several key areas from Thursday, May 21, at 12 pm to Friday, May 22, at 12 pm.

The disruption is necessitated by urgent maintenance and upgrading of the Barvi gravity mains (Lines 1, 2, and 3) at the Jambhul Water Filtration Plant, managed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

This technical intervention follows a high-level meeting on April 23 regarding water scarcity in the Andhra and Barvi dams, aimed at managing resources through August 2026.

Affected areas

The shutdown will result in a total suspension of supply in the following jurisdictions:

Divas and Kalwa: Entire ward committee areas.

Mumbra: Most areas (excluding portions of Ward Nos. 26 and 31).

Wagle Estate: Rupadevi Pada, Kisannagar No. 2, and Nehru Nagar.

Manpada: Kolshet Lower Village.

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Advisory for residents

TMC officials have cautioned that once the supply resumes on Friday afternoon, water pressure is expected to remain low for the following 24 to 48 hours.

Residents are urged to store sufficient water in advance and practise strict conservation.

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