Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced Near Majiwada For Water Pipeline Work Till March 31 | Check Alternate Routes

Thane Police has issued a road closure near the Majiwada area for water supply pipeline work from February 23 to March 31. Vehicles along the service road from Ravi Steel Naka to Majiwada Metro Station and from Ravi Steel Naka to Cadbury via Jupiter Hospital must use alternate routes via Vasant Lawns Society or the slip road in front of Jupiter Hospital.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced Near Majiwada For Water Pipeline Work Till March 31 | Check Alternate Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The Thane Police have issued a road closure near the Majiwada area due to water supply pipeline and distribution system work. According to the official notification, the road closure will be effective from February 23 to March 31. for all types of vehicles.

The notification states that work will be carried out along the service road from Ravi Steel Naka to Majiwada Metro Station, Hardasnagar, and from Ravi Steel Naka to Cadbury via Jupiter Hospital.

article-image

List Of Road Closures and Alternate Routes

All types of vehicles going from Cadbury Junction to Utsav Hotel-Viviana Mall-Jupiter Hospital via the service road towards Ravi Vanaj Cut Pokhran Road No. 2 are being 'closed' at Hardasnagar Cut. Alternate Route: (a) All types of vehicles passing through the said route will take a left turn from Hardasnagar intersection and proceed to the desired destination via the road in front of Vasant Lawns Society. (b) All types of vehicles passing through the said route will take a right turn from Jupiter Cut and proceed to the desired destination via the slip road in front of Jupiter Hospital.

article-image

All types of vehicles going towards Hardasnagar Cut from the road in front of Lodha Casa Multima Society-TCS Company-Vasant Lawns Society, taking a left turn from here and going towards Ravi Banaj Cut Pokhran Road No. 2 via the service road, are being 'closed' at Hardasnagar Cut. Alternate Route: All types of vehicles passing through the said route will take a right turn from Hardasnagar intersection and proceed to the desired destination via the service road in front of Jupiter Hospital.

Exemption For Essential Services

The notification further states that the road closure will not be applicable for police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

