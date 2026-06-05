Attention Thanekars! Police Announce Traffic Diversions Near Majiwada From June 5 To 8 For Amrut 2.0 Pipeline Work; Check Alternate Routes

Motorists navigate alternate routes in Thane as authorities implement temporary traffic restrictions for the Amrut 2.0 water pipeline project | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 5: The Thane City Traffic Police department has issued an official traffic regulation notification enforcement for the Kapurbawdi traffic sub-division due to urgent infrastructure work.

The order, signed by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, outlines critical route closures and alternative diversions to prevent severe congestion in the area.

According to the official notice, the Thane Municipal Corporation is undertaking essential pipeline strengthening and expansion work under the Amrut 2.0 scheme.

The project involves laying a main water pipeline from the BPCL Petrol Pump at Majiwada toward the Ghodbunder road alignment. Because this is a high-traffic arterial route, regular vehicular movement is expected to cause severe bottlenecks, necessitating immediate traffic diversions to ensure public safety and smooth transit.

Duration of restrictions

The traffic regulations will be in effect for a limited window over the weekend:

● Commencement: Friday, June 5, 2026, from 17:00 hrs (5:00 PM)

● Conclusion: Monday, June 8, 2026, until 20:00 hrs (8:00 PM)

Key traffic restrictions & no-entry zones

Closed route: All types of vehicles heading from Nashik/Mumbai towards Ghodbunder Road or Gokul Nagar via the Majiwada flyover-adjacent slope (near the height barricade) via Golden Dyes Naka will face a 'No Entry' restriction at the Majiwada slope height barricade.

Suggested alternative routes

To minimize delays, the traffic police have advised motorists to utilise the following alternative:

● Majiwada Bridge – Cadbury Junction Route: Vehicles heading toward these destinations should proceed straight over the Majiwada Bridge, travel via Cadbury Junction, use the signal system, and move onward to their respective destinations.

Exemptions for emergency services

The traffic police have clarified that these restrictions will not apply to essential and emergency services. The following vehicles will be allowed uninterrupted access:

● Police vehicles

● Fire brigades

● Ambulances

● Green corridor vehicles

● Oxygen gas tankers

● Other certified essential service vehicles

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The notification has been circulated to senior administrative and police officials, including the Thane Municipal Commissioner and District Collector, to ensure seamless execution. Commuters are highly encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and utilise the designated alternative routes to avoid weekend delays.

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