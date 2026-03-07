Attention Thanekars! Night Traffic Closures On Kalyan–Shil Road Till March 31; Vehicles To Be Diverted At Key Points

File Picture

Thane: The Thane City Traffic Police has announced temporary night traffic closures on stretches of Kalyan–Shil Road to facilitate the installation of cement girders for the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja) project. The restrictions will remain in force from March 6 to March 31, 2026, between 11:55 PM and 5:00 AM, officials said.

According to a traffic control notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, the girder installation work will be carried out on the stretch between Manpada Circle and Tata Naka, where metro construction activity is currently underway. Large cement girders will be installed using heavy gantry equipment, requiring temporary road closures and traffic diversions to ensure the safety of commuters and workers at the site.

During the notified period, vehicles travelling from Shilphata towards Kalyan via Kalyan–Shil Road will face phased entry closures at specific locations.

From March 6 to March 10, traffic coming from Shilphata towards Kalyan will be closed at Sonarpada near Pillar No. 180. Vehicles will be diverted left onto the service road and will continue towards their destination via DNS Chowk.

Between March 11 and March 18, the entry will be closed near Vikonaka at Pillar No. 105. Vehicles will take a left turn from Vikonaka Pillar No. 105 and proceed along the service road and from Pillar No. 67 Tata Naka, it will proceed to the desired destination.

From March 19 to March 25, vehicles heading towards Kalyan will be restricted at Manpada Chowk near Pillar No. 200 and can take a left turn and proceed along the service road and from Pillar No. 180 Sonarpada, it will proceed to the desired destination.

Finally, between March 26 and March 31, traffic will be closed at Sonarpada near Pillar No. 164, with vehicles diverted through the service road and allowed to merge back near DNS Chowk.

The traffic police have urged motorists travelling late at night to follow the diversions and use alternative routes wherever possible to avoid inconvenience.